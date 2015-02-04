SunRail Extension A 'No Brainer', Says Transit Advocate

Funding the second phase of SunRail is a ‘no brainer’, says transit advocate David Porter.

Porter, who runs the website SunRailRiders.com, says he’s concerned by the fact the president left SunRail out of his latest budget.

But, he thinks Central Florida lawmakers can persuade the federal government to help extend the commuter line.

“We can get that last little bit of money so we can extend it, down to Poinciana and up to Deland," says Porter.

"What that means for this area that’s growing so quickly, with all the technology and new business and all things that are coming here- not just Orlando but supporting the whole area- just seems to me like a no brainer.”

Porter says Winter Park Republican John Mica is an important voice in the Republican led congress- while Democrats Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson should have the ear of the White House.

The three lawmakers say they’ll meet next week to talk about funding the second phase of SunRail.

The Florida Department of Transportation says there does appear to be funding for projects like SunRail in the president’s budget, and it’s working to clarify where that money could come from.