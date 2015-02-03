SunRail Funding Left Out Of President's Budget

Central Florida lawmakers say they’ll continue to seek federal funding for phase II of SunRail.

That’s after the project was left off President Obama's budget.

Phase two of the commuter rail extends north from DeBary to Deland and will cost about $79 million to build, and south from Sand Lake Road to Poinciana, with a price tag of about $173 million.

Half of the money is supposed to come from the federal government, but President Obama didn’t include it in his budget released this week.

However, Central Florida lawmakers: Congresswoman Corrine Brown, Congressman John Mica and Congressman Alan Grayson say they’ll continue to seek federal funding for the train.

In a joint press release they said they’re confident they can resolve any differences between the Federal Transit Administration and the Florida Department of Transportation.

They say they’ll meet next week in Washington, DC with all of the stakeholders.