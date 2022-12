Gov. Rick Scott's $77 billion state budget proposal puts nearly all of a $1 billion surplus toward cutting taxes and raising education spending.

But 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the tax cuts likely will mean increases of other taxes. And the spending on education isn't enough.

90.7's Amy Green talked with Fishkind about the budget.

Fishkind began by explaining what the proposal means to the average Floridian.