State urging vaccinations as tourists with measles pass through

Four international travelers have come through Florida with the measles, health officials announced this weekend.

Local officials are urging vaccination after a California-based outbreak infected more than 100 people with measles.

Central Florida hasn’t seen a confirmed case of measles since 2013, but that doesn’t mean officials aren’t keeping a sharp eye.

Orange County Health Department spokesman Dain Weister said health officials track and monitor people exposed to a disease like measles to contain an outbreak.

“Certainly what’s different here is that we’re constantly in communications with theme parks and travel destinations, and a lot of those places have their own health care staff," Weister said.

People with measles are contagious for four days before they develop the tell-tale rash. Officials said 93 percent of kindergartners have gotten the vaccine in Florida.

Measles was eradicated in 2000 in the U.S., but the disease has made a comeback.