Prosecutors Drop Aggravated Assault Case Against George Zimmerman

By Amy Green
Published January 30, 2015 at 5:24 AM EST
George Zimmerman.

Prosecutors announced Friday they are dropping their case against George Zimmerman. He was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of aggravated assault.

A woman who Zimmerman said was his girlfriend accused the former Neighborhood Watch volunteer of throwing a wine bottle at her during an altercation.

Prosecutors now say the woman is recanting her story. They say they're dropping the case because of a lack of evidence.

Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder after shooting unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin during an altercation in Sanford in 2012. A jury acquitted Zimmerman in 2013.

 

