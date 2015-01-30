Prosecutors Drop Aggravated Assault Case Against George Zimmerman

Prosecutors announced Friday they are dropping their case against George Zimmerman. He was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of aggravated assault.

A woman who Zimmerman said was his girlfriend accused the former Neighborhood Watch volunteer of throwing a wine bottle at her during an altercation.

Prosecutors now say the woman is recanting her story. They say they're dropping the case because of a lack of evidence.

Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder after shooting unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin during an altercation in Sanford in 2012. A jury acquitted Zimmerman in 2013.