New Art Exhibition Focuses On Water's Beauty, Many Threats

A new exhibition opening Thursday evening at the Orlando Museum of Art examines water as a beautiful and threatened resource.

The exhibition showcases the work of Maya Lin, best-known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.

It features a series of works depicting some of the world's rivers using thousands of stick pins, including Central Florida's Kissimmee River.

Museum curator Hansen Mulford says Lin chose the Kissimmee partly because it’s the subject of the world's largest river restoration.

He says the exhibition is a coup for Orlando.

"This is the largest and in fact I think it's the only exhibition of Maya Lin's that's been shown in Florida, and she is really one of the most important artists working today."

The exhibition also includes a 53-foot-by-35-foot work resembling a tidal wave made of 70,000 pieces of cut lumber. Other works use granite and glass.

The exhibition continues through May 10.