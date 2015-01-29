© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Art Exhibition Focuses On Water's Beauty, Many Threats

By Amy Green
Published January 29, 2015 at 11:03 AM EST
This depiction of the Kissimmee River is made of thousands of stick pins. Photo by Amy Green
A new exhibition opening Thursday evening at the Orlando Museum of Art examines water as a beautiful and threatened resource.

The exhibition showcases the work of Maya Lin, best-known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington.

It features a series of works depicting some of the world's rivers using thousands of stick pins, including Central Florida's Kissimmee River.

Museum curator Hansen Mulford says Lin chose the Kissimmee partly because it’s the subject of the world's largest river restoration.

He says the exhibition is a coup for Orlando.

"This is the largest and in fact I think it's the only exhibition of Maya Lin's that's been shown in Florida, and she is really one of the most important artists working today."

The exhibition also includes a 53-foot-by-35-foot work resembling a tidal wave made of 70,000 pieces of cut lumber. Other works use granite and glass.

The exhibition continues through May 10.

Tags
Central Florida Newsmaya linhistory of waterorlando museum of artEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
