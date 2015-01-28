Florida Lawmakers Debate Medical Marijuana

Florida has a low-THC marijuana law on the books and narrowly rejected a constitutional amendment allowing broader medical use last year. Florida lawmakers are gearing up for further debate in the coming session.

St. Petersburg Republican Senator Jeff Brandes filed a medical marijuana bill Monday, expanding on last year’s so-called Charlotte’s Web law.

Brandes says it also addresses perceived shortcomings in the unsuccessful Amendment 2, but it’s important for the issue to go before the Legislature rather than be decided through the initiative process.

“I want it to be able to be vetted, I want it to be able to have public comment from those that are for it and against it, I want people to bring ideas to make it better. Those are things that are offered in statute that are really difficult to offer in constitution,” says Brandes.

Brandes says he’s already heard from lawmakers in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle.

If his legislation is successful, Florida would join 23 other states and the District of Columbia already allowing medical marijuana.