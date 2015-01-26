© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA Readies To Fly Astronauts On Private Spacecrafts, For $58 Million A Seat

By Amy Green
Published January 26, 2015 at 11:37 AM EST
Boeing's CST-100 is one of the spacecrafts NASA will use to fly astronauts to the International Space Station. Photo by Taisha Henry
NASA says it’s on schedule to fly astronauts to the International Space Station on private spaceships beginning in 2017.

It will cost about $58 million a seat to get to low earth orbit.

Monday's briefing was NASA's first update on its Commercial Crew Program since a legal complaint about the bidding process was resolved earlier this month.

NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden says if the space agency is going to focus on Mars, it must rely on private companies to take astronauts to the space station.

"We made the conscious decision that if we're going to go to deep space we need to turn over things we are relatively sure that we know how to do, access to low Earth orbit, to American industry. And that's what we've done. You can see it. It's successful with cargo."

Boeing and SpaceX will launch astronauts from Florida. Astronauts have flown with Russia since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

Meanwhile NASA says Sierra Nevada remains a "valued partner." That company complained to the Government Accountability Office after failing to land a contract. The complaint was denied.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
