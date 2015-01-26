© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
ZORA! Festival Focuses On Music

By Amy Green
Published January 26, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Dancer Olabisi Olakolade performs at a ZORA! kick-off. Photo by Amy Green
The 26th annual ZORA! Festival celebrating the life and work of Zora Neale Hurston is underway.

The theme this year is, "Rhythms of the Diaspora."

Presentations and performances will feature music like blues, soul, gospel, jazz and rap. A dancer performed at a festival kick-off.

Director N.Y. Nathiri says the festival celebrates author Zora Neale Hurston and her hometown Eatonville, the nation's oldest incorporated African-American municipality.

"It really is quite amazing to people that a little community of 2,800 for the last 25 years has been presenting an event that brings tens of thousands of people."

Nathiri says the festival also honors African-American culture.

Hurston is best-known for her 1937 novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God." Events continue daily through Feb. 1.

zora! festivaleatonville
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
Amy Green
