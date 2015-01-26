ZORA! Festival Focuses On Music

The 26th annual ZORA! Festival celebrating the life and work of Zora Neale Hurston is underway.

The theme this year is, "Rhythms of the Diaspora."

Presentations and performances will feature music like blues, soul, gospel, jazz and rap. A dancer performed at a festival kick-off.

Director N.Y. Nathiri says the festival celebrates author Zora Neale Hurston and her hometown Eatonville, the nation's oldest incorporated African-American municipality.

"It really is quite amazing to people that a little community of 2,800 for the last 25 years has been presenting an event that brings tens of thousands of people."

Nathiri says the festival also honors African-American culture.

Hurston is best-known for her 1937 novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God." Events continue daily through Feb. 1.