Educators talk up technology in the classroom

By Amy Green
Published January 22, 2015 at 4:10 PM EST
If teachers need a model of the human heart on their classrooms, Terry Cambron of Stratasys says they can print one using his 3-D printer. Photo by Amy Green
Some 10,000 educators from across the globe are in Orlando this week to learn about applying technology in the classroom.

Gaming and mobile apps are now part of the teacher’s tool kit.

Today’s children are immersed in technology, and educators are obligated to teach them how to use it.

"A lot of them know how to play with the devices or communicate, but they don't know how to learn," says Janet Womble of the Future of Educational Technology Conference, or FETC.

She says teachers have to help their students navigate the digital universe.

“So how to do appropriate searches. How to use social media in effective ways. How to research things you're looking for and find authentic sources."

Educators also are learning about gaming and simulation. New phone apps allow teachers to send messages to parents, like reminders about upcoming tests.

Terry Cambron of Stratasys is among the exhibitors. The company is the world's largest manufacturer of 3-D printers.

He says medical students are learning how to operate using 3-D printers.

"They actually print skulls of infants. So they use it for both the ear transplant. They also do it for surgery on children."

The conference concludes Friday.

Central Florida NewsEducationtechnologyfetc
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
