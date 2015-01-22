Educators talk up technology in the classroom

Some 10,000 educators from across the globe are in Orlando this week to learn about applying technology in the classroom.

Gaming and mobile apps are now part of the teacher’s tool kit.

Today’s children are immersed in technology, and educators are obligated to teach them how to use it.

"A lot of them know how to play with the devices or communicate, but they don't know how to learn," says Janet Womble of the Future of Educational Technology Conference, or FETC.

She says teachers have to help their students navigate the digital universe.

“So how to do appropriate searches. How to use social media in effective ways. How to research things you're looking for and find authentic sources."

Educators also are learning about gaming and simulation. New phone apps allow teachers to send messages to parents, like reminders about upcoming tests.

Terry Cambron of Stratasys is among the exhibitors. The company is the world's largest manufacturer of 3-D printers.

He says medical students are learning how to operate using 3-D printers.

"They actually print skulls of infants. So they use it for both the ear transplant. They also do it for surgery on children."

The conference concludes Friday.