Board delays decision on UCF downtown campus

The Florida Board of Governors has delayed a decision on whether to support the University of Central Florida’s plans for a new campus in downtown Orlando.

UCF wants to partner with Valencia College on a campus for up to 10,000 students.

The University is asking for $57 million in state funding to help build the campus.

The Board of Governors – which oversees all of Florida’s public universities - had recommended approving $10 million to explore the project.

But at a meeting in Jacksonville January 22, board chair Mori Hosseini said they need more time to vet the idea.

“I think we need to look what process does it need to go through," Hosseini said. "Because, we were looking at which committee do we go… this is building downtown, it’s another campus, and how do we proceed with that?”

UCF will present its plans to the board at its next meeting in February.