School District Closer To Building Relief School

Orange County Public Schools says it’s looking forward to resolving a dispute with the county so it can build a new relief high school west of Orlando.

The school districts wants to build a new high school for over 2,700 students, staff and teachers in an area known as West Windermere Rural Settlement.

They says it’s needed to provide relief from overcrowding at West Orange High and other schools.

The school board filed a lawsuit after the county turned down its application for an exception to allow it to build in the rural settlement.

Neighborhood residents had cited concerns about parking, stadium lights and noise.

In her ruling Tuesday, Orange County circuit judge Alice Blackwell found in favor of the school district in one of four counts seeking relief to allow construction to go ahead.

However the county says it believes the ruling maintains the status quo, because the judge found it its favor on the other three counts.

Read the judge's ruling here (pdf).