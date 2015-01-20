Two charged as adults in alleged gang rape

Prosecutors announced Tuesday two of five Winter Springs High School football players accused of gang raping a fellow student will be charged as adults.

Two of the accused, who are 17, are being charged with sexual battery by multiple perpetrators, a first-degree felony.

Three others are charged as juveniles. They've pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors dropped the case against an 18-year-old who also was accused.

The attack took place in November in a patch of woods near Winter Springs High School as the group walked to a fast-food restaurant.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim captured what happened on her iPod.

Some of the suspects say the sex was consensual. Others say they didn't take part.