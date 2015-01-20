© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two charged as adults in alleged gang rape

By Amy Green
Published January 20, 2015 at 12:19 PM EST

Prosecutors announced Tuesday two of five Winter Springs High School football players accused of gang raping a fellow student will be charged as adults.

Two of the accused, who are 17, are being charged with sexual battery by multiple perpetrators, a first-degree felony.

Three others are charged as juveniles. They've pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors dropped the case against an 18-year-old who also was accused.

The attack took place in November in a patch of woods near Winter Springs High School as the group walked to a fast-food restaurant.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim captured what happened on her iPod.

Some of the suspects say the sex was consensual. Others say they didn't take part.

Tags
Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details