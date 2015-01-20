Higher speed limits for drivers on 417 and 429

Drivers who take the 417 and 429 will soon be allowed to step harder on the gas. This Saturday, the Central Florida Expressway Authority will raise the speed limit on both roads to 70 miles per hour--up from 65 miles per hour.

The decision follows a study from the Florida Department of Transportation, which found that the number of highway crashes goes down when cars are travelling at the same speed.

Christa Deason, a spokeswoman for the Florida Turnpike, says many drivers on the 417 and 429 travel at least 70 miles per hour. Raising the speed will prevent collisions and drivers switch from connecting roads, she says.

“Research shows that 85% of drivers will drive at a safe speed regardless of the posted speed limit. We expect that this’ll provide more uniform driver speeds as they travel through the roadway.”

The increase for the 417 will span from Celebration mainline toll plaza in Osceola to Rinehart Road at Exit 54. On the 429, the new speed limit will apply from Exit 1 in Osceola County to Exit 33 in Orange County.

The speed limits for exit ramps and interchanges will remain the same.