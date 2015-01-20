© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Commentary: What Does International Economic Turmoil Mean For Central Florida?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 20, 2015 at 5:41 AM EST
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind of Fishkind and Associates

Recent economic reports have been cause for optimism as we enter the new year, showing signs of recovery like dropping unemployment rates and rising consumer confidence. But things seemed to change last week, with trouble in European markets and a dismal domestic retail sales report.

Did the economy do an about-face, or was last week just a bump in the road? And how does it all affect Central Florida? Economic analyst Hank Fishkind breaks down the news and the numbers for 90.7’s Nicole Creston.

Tags
Hank FishkindeconomicsFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details