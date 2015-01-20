Fishkind Commentary: What Does International Economic Turmoil Mean For Central Florida?

Recent economic reports have been cause for optimism as we enter the new year, showing signs of recovery like dropping unemployment rates and rising consumer confidence. But things seemed to change last week, with trouble in European markets and a dismal domestic retail sales report.

Did the economy do an about-face, or was last week just a bump in the road? And how does it all affect Central Florida? Economic analyst Hank Fishkind breaks down the news and the numbers for 90.7’s Nicole Creston.