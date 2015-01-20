© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmentalists raise safety concerns as ban on silencers in hunting ends

By Amy Green
Published January 20, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy the National Wild Turkey Federation
Photo courtesy the National Wild Turkey Federation

Environmentalists are trying to raise awareness about a new rule lifting a more than 50-year ban on silencers in hunting.

They say it's about safety.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lifted the ban in December.

Chuck O'Neal is among the environmentalists who filed legal action seeking to re-instate the ban. He says silencers in hunting are dangerous.

"The sound of the report of the gun should travel at least as far as the range of the bullet. And if it doesn't it creates a range of danger in which a hiker or anyone walking through or riding horseback through the woods can be hit by a bullet."

The environmentalists say Florida Fish and Wildlife is bowing to pressure by pro-gun groups and violating its directive to protect wildlife.

A judge denied the environmentalists' action, citing a jurisdiction issue.

Tags
Central Florida Newshuntingsilencersflorida fish and wildlifeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details