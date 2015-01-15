© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tech, Dig-Dug, And Rock 'n' Roll: Otronicon Is Back At Orlando Science Center

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 15, 2015 at 6:35 AM EST
The group ArcAttack, described as "part rock concert, part science experiment," is performing at Otronicon v.10. Photo courtesy of otronicon.org.
The group ArcAttack, described as "part rock concert, part science experiment," is performing at Otronicon v.10. Photo courtesy of otronicon.org.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Orlando Science Center over the next four days for its most popular event of the year. The 10th annual Otronicon begins Thursday. Organizers are calling it Otronicon v.10, as a nod to the affair's emphasis on all things tech. The Science Center’s Mark Schaub sat down with 90.7’s Nicole Creston to talk about Otronicon, starting with explaining exactly what it is.

 

You can find more information on the Otronicon website.

Tags
Central Florida Newsotronicon
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details