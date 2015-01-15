© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County leads state in job and population growth, economists say

By Renata Sago
Published January 15, 2015 at 11:16 AM EST
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs hosted the annual summit to discuss economic growth in the region. Photo: Orange County Government.
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs hosted the annual summit to discuss economic growth in the region. Photo: Orange County Government.

Orange County has outpaced the rest of Florida in population and job growth since the recession. That’s according to economists and business experts who gathered for an economic summit today at the Orange County Convention Center.

Dr. Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Competitiveness at the University of Central Florida, says tourism is to thank for new businesses, jobs, and residents.

“It’s our region’s equivalent of the shale oil fields in North Dakota. This resource that we keep finding new deposits of. You know, tapping into that has let the hospitality sector continue to grow.”

Jobs in health, education, construction, and manufacturing have also grown. Snaith predicts those numbers will continue to rise through 2017.

Tags
Central Florida NewseconomyDevelopmentTourism
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details