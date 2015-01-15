Orange County leads state in job and population growth, economists say

Orange County has outpaced the rest of Florida in population and job growth since the recession. That’s according to economists and business experts who gathered for an economic summit today at the Orange County Convention Center.

Dr. Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Competitiveness at the University of Central Florida, says tourism is to thank for new businesses, jobs, and residents.

“It’s our region’s equivalent of the shale oil fields in North Dakota. This resource that we keep finding new deposits of. You know, tapping into that has let the hospitality sector continue to grow.”

Jobs in health, education, construction, and manufacturing have also grown. Snaith predicts those numbers will continue to rise through 2017.