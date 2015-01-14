© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New funding for Apalachicola basin, at-risk species

By Amy Green
Published January 14, 2015 at 12:00 PM EST
Photo courtesy National Audubon Society
Photo courtesy National Audubon Society

The Apalachicola River Basin in Florida's Panhandle is getting new help.

It's one of the recipients of $370 million for conservation announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Some of the money will also go to Florida's threatened and endangered species like the gopher tortoise, Florida panther and Florida grasshopper sparrow.

Eric Draper of Audubon Florida says what makes the funding significant is that it's aimed at private lands. He says that's where many of these species are located.

"These ranchers can't afford to do the type of plans and changes in the habitat that are going to help the species, and so a little bit of money will go a long way with these private landowners."

The Apalachicola, Chattahoochee and Flint rivers are at the center of a bitter water dispute among Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Water quality problems in Florida's Panhandle have damaged the region's oyster industry, a backbone of the economy.

The money is for 115 projects nationwide. Local partners will provide matching funding.

Tags
Central Florida Newsapalachicola riverflorida pantherEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
