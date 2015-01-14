© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alarms Shut Down U.S. Side of International Space Station

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 14, 2015 at 9:13 AM EST
exp42_crew_greet2_blog
The crew of Expedition 42 on the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station got an unscheduled day off on Wednesday after an alarm triggered fears of an ammonia leak.

Astronauts took shelter in the Russian module as flight crews tried to figure out the problem and sealed of the U.S. module.

The crew powered down non-essential equipment in the U.S. module and suspended the start of two experiments scheduled for Wednesday.

Specialists in Houston ruled out the leak. “Ammonia can be pretty nasty in an enclosed environment because this is much higher percentage of ammonia than what we use in our cleaning supplies. It’s an excellent coolant, but not good to expose to lifeforms,” says Space Florida's Dale Ketcham.

Russian and U.S. officials said the six person crew of the space station are not in danger. “The space station crew is safe,” NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs said.

Despite the scientific hiatus, Ketcham thinks there’s something to learn from the day. “It’s going to be interesting to see how they behave. Usually up there, your day is very rigorously scheduled and regimented as how much time to spend on this and that,” he says.

The crew will enter the U.S. module Wednesday afternoon to test the air. If no ammonia is detected, they'll move back in.

Two American astronauts are currently on board.

Tags
Central Florida NewsspaceISSNASA
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details