Intersection | Remembering Haitian Earthquake & A New Take on Environmental Activism

This week marks the five year anniversary of an earthquake which devastated Haiti.

90.7’s Renata Sago reports on how ex-pat Haitians in Central Florida are helping rebuild the country and on the delicate balance between international aid and the home grown reconstruction effort. She joins Matthew Peddie in the studio to talk about the political challenges of rebuilding.

Also, Orlando environmental activists are looking for new ways to spread the message of going green and sustainable living – like ‘reverse graffiti’ and ‘moss paint’.

Matthew Peddie speaks with Chris Castro and Ricardo Williams of IDEAS for Us about new ways to spread the message of sustainability in Central Florida - and what’s ahead for the future of environmental activism.