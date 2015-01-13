© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection | Remembering Haitian Earthquake & A New Take on Environmental Activism

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 13, 2015 at 6:05 AM EST
boy_receiving_treatment_after_haiti_earthquake
A Haitian boy receives treatment at an ad hoc medical clinic after an earthquake rocked Port au Prince Haiti just before 5 pm, January 12, 2010. Photo: Logan Abassi, The United Nations

This week marks the five year anniversary of an earthquake which devastated Haiti.

90.7’s Renata Sago reports on how ex-pat Haitians in Central Florida are helping rebuild the country and on the delicate balance between international aid and the home grown reconstruction effort. She joins Matthew Peddie in the studio to talk about the political challenges of rebuilding.

Also, Orlando environmental activists are looking for new ways to spread the message of going green and sustainable living – like ‘reverse graffiti’ and ‘moss paint’.

Matthew Peddie speaks with Chris Castro and Ricardo Williams of IDEAS for Us about new ways to spread the message of sustainability in Central Florida - and what’s ahead for the future of environmental activism.

