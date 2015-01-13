Fishkind Commentary: The Quality Of Education In Florida Is Better Than You Think

On Monday, Governor Rick Scott announced his proposal to boost Florida’s education funding. He wants to increase spending to $7,176 per student, about $261 higher than this school year. If legislators approve, overall public school spending would jump to nearly $20 million.

This week, economic analyst Hank Fishkind looks at the spending proposal in light of the recent “Quality Counts” nationwide education report. It gave Florida a score of C+, lower than last year’s B- but topping this year’s national grade of C-.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston that when it comes to education spending, Florida knows how to get a lot of bang for its buck.