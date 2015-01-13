© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Commentary: The Quality Of Education In Florida Is Better Than You Think

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 13, 2015 at 7:15 AM EST
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind of Fishkind and Associates

On Monday, Governor Rick Scott announced his proposal to boost Florida’s education funding. He wants to increase spending to $7,176 per student, about $261 higher than this school year. If legislators approve, overall public school spending would jump to nearly $20 million.

This week, economic analyst Hank Fishkind looks at the spending proposal in light of the recent “Quality Counts” nationwide education report. It gave Florida a score of C+, lower than last year’s B- but topping this year’s national grade of C-.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston that when it comes to education spending, Florida knows how to get a lot of bang for its buck.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
