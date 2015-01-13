Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center receives extension on $25m Orange County gift

The president of Orlando’s new performing arts center says more time is needed to raise funds for the center’s acoustical hall.

Orange County Commissioners agreed to pledge 25 million dollars in Tourist Development Tax funds -- but only if the center was able to raise $52 million itself by the end of this month.

Today, the president of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Kathy Ramsberger, asked county commissioners for an extension.

She says it’s a worthwhile investment.

“The one important thing about these facilities is you want them to be used as much as possible because it helps the business model. It brings more audiences in. Performing arts is changing in many ways. So the phase two is not just about performances. It’s about expanding our mission.”

Commissioners agreed to extend the fundraising deadline by two years.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts plans to start construction on its acoustical hall in 2017 and complete it in 2019.

The total cost of the project is $185 million.