Aviation Leaders Discuss Pilot Shortage

Leaders in Aviation are meeting in Daytona Beach this week to discuss a pilot shortage.

The Pilot Supply and Demand Summit began Tuesday at Embry Riddle University.

Boeing estimates the need for 88,000 new commercial pilots in North America over the next 20 years.

The Dean of the College of Aviation at Embry Riddle, Dr. Tim Brady, says regional airlines are already seeing a shortage of pilots.

He says there needs to be a comprehensive solution from the industry, regulators, and educators.

The two day conference brings together representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines, including Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue.

The conference will include discussions about new FAA flight standards and pilot attrition.