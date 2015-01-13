© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aviation Leaders Discuss Pilot Shortage

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 13, 2015 at 11:04 AM EST
Representatives from SouthWest and other airlines are gathering in Daytona Beach this week to discuss a pilot shortage. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Representatives from SouthWest and other North American airlines are gathering in Daytona Beach this week to discuss a pilot shortage. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Leaders in Aviation are meeting in Daytona Beach this week to discuss a pilot shortage.

The Pilot Supply and Demand Summit began Tuesday at Embry Riddle University.

Boeing estimates the need for 88,000 new commercial pilots in North America over the next 20 years.

The Dean of the College of Aviation at Embry Riddle, Dr. Tim Brady, says regional airlines are already seeing a shortage of pilots.

He says there needs to be a comprehensive solution from the industry, regulators, and educators.

The two day conference brings together representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines, including Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue.

The conference will include discussions about new FAA flight standards and pilot attrition.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFAApilot shortageEmbry Riddle
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details