UPDATE: Arrest Report Released in Zimmerman Assault Case

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 12, 2015 at 7:19 AM EST
George Zimmerman.
George Zimmerman. Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Lake Mary Police say they weren't able to locate George Zimmerman until four days after he allegedly assaulted a woman last week. That’s according to the arrest report which was made public today.

Zimmerman was arrested Friday night on a charge of aggravated assault.

Lake Mary Police were patrolling Zimmerman’s neighborhood last Monday when they noticed a vehicle drive away from his residence without headlights on. When police stopped the vehicle, the woman told officers she was in an altercation with Zimmerman and he threw a wine bottle at her.

The woman said she was only Zimmerman’s roommate and did not want to be involved in the investigation.

Officer were unable to locate Zimmerman until Friday. He told officers he was in a romantic relationship with the victim, but denied the incident. He was arrested that night.

He appeared in Seminole county court Saturday morning and released on a $5,000 bond. The judge ordered Zimmerman no-contact with the victim. He was ordered to surrender any firearms and will have an arraignment hearing February 17th.

Zimmerman was represented by attorney Don West, a member of his legal team from the 2013 murder trial for the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

