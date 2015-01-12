© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney's Animal Kingdom criticized for elephant treatment

By Amy Green
Published January 12, 2015 at 10:08 AM EST
An animal rights group ranks Disney's Animal Kingdom among the worst zoos in North America for its treatment of elephants.

The Animal Kingdom ranks 10th on the list compiled by In Defense of Animals.

The theme park is cited for the deaths in July of a pregnant elephant named Moyo and her unborn calf.

The group says the elephants died of birth complications after moving to another center.

In Defense of Animals says zoos typically don't move pregnant elephants because it's too stressful for them.

Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia tops the list.

Also on the list are Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California and the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Walt Disney World had no immediate comment.

Central Florida Newsanimal kingdomwalt disney worldin defense of animalsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
