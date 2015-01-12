© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another decline for Florida's citrus crop

By Amy Green
Published January 12, 2015 at 11:19 AM EST
Photo courtesy USDA
Photo courtesy USDA

Another decline is expected this season for Florida's citrus crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday revised its seasonal forecast downward by nearly 5 percent, to 103 million boxes.

Growers are battered by greening, a disease that weakens trees. Production has slid from 300 million boxes a decade ago.

Florida's citrus industry is second behind Brazil in oranges grown for juice. It supports 62,000 jobs, and its economic impact is estimated at 10 billion dollars.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida citrusorangeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details