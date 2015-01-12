Another decline for Florida's citrus crop

Another decline is expected this season for Florida's citrus crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday revised its seasonal forecast downward by nearly 5 percent, to 103 million boxes.

Growers are battered by greening, a disease that weakens trees. Production has slid from 300 million boxes a decade ago.

Florida's citrus industry is second behind Brazil in oranges grown for juice. It supports 62,000 jobs, and its economic impact is estimated at 10 billion dollars.