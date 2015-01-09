© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Bike Share Opens

By WMFE Staff
Published January 9, 2015 at 12:06 PM EST
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tries out the city's new bike share program. Photo- Megan Tajudeen, WMFE
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tries out the city's new bike share program

Orlando residents now have another transportation option- bike share.

The first official Orlando Bike share station opened in front of the Orlando Utilities Commission building Friday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer cut the ribbon.

“This adds another exciting transportation option for both visitors to Downtown Orlando and residents of Downtown Orlando,”  he said.

OUC president Dan Kirby said he wants his employees to take advantage of the new program.

“We are hoping of course with this bike share station being at our front door that more of our employees are going to be encouraged to take the bike; to move around downtown on a bike as an alternative whether they’re going to a meeting or going to grab lunch somewhere in downtown Orlando," he said.

Four bike share stations opened Friday.

The full system will have 20 stations.

The bicycles can be picked up and dropped off at different stations, and they can be rented monthly or hourly.

City officials say the program will increase mobility and connect travelers to existing transportation such as the Sunrail commuter train and the free LYMMO bus service downtown.

[masterslider id=10]

Tags
Central Florida NewsSunrailbike shareOrlando Utilities Commission
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details