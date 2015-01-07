© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State courts seek public opinion in Orlando

By Renata Sago
Published January 7, 2015 at 11:16 AM EST
Florida Supreme Court./ Photo: WikiMedia Commons.
Officials from Florida’s court system are calling for public input on how to handle challenges like a growing population and language barriers. Tomorrow, the state Supreme Court committee will hold a public meeting at the Orange County Commission Chambers to discuss its long-term goals.

Judge Jonathan Gerber, chair of the committee, says, “What we’re trying to do is be forward thinking looking at where issues may arise in the future so that our court system can be prepared to handle—if not a quantity of cases, a certain kind of case that may come down in the future.”

The Florida Supreme Court Committee will hold five more public meetings in other cities. And finalize its plan for 2016 through 2022 by this summer.

Central Florida Newsstate courtsjudicial system
