© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scott to "hold the line" on graduate school costs

By WMFE Staff
Published January 7, 2015 at 7:17 AM EST
fsutuition
An FSU student protests against tuition hikes. Florida lawmakers recently stopped letting the state university system governing board approve tuition increases at public universities. Photo: WFSU

After years of pushing to keep undergraduate tuition down at the state’s public colleges and universities, Governor Rick Scott is now targeting graduate degree programs.

The federal government says tuition now makes up the greater share of funding at public colleges and universities across the country. The same is true for Florida, where dollars paid by students are greater than the state’s funding to the schools.

The Florida legislature recently stopped allowing the state university governing board to approve tuition hikes for undergraduate programs, and Governor Rick Scott said he’ll look at doing the same for graduate programs. “We’re going to have more $10,000 degree programs in our state colleges. And we’re going to hold the line on graduate college tuition,” said Scott.

Governor Scott has made low-tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities a priority during his time in office, and during his inaugural speech, he continued his push or more science and technology based programs in those schools.

Tags
Central Florida Newsscotttuitionhikes
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details