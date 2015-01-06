Orlando Health choose new CEO out of North Carolina

Orlando Health has chosen a new president and CEO.

David Strong will take over as CEO of the $2.1 billion health care system in April.

Orlando Health Board Chairman Dianna Morgan said they choose Strong out of a dozen candidates because of his focus on patient satisfaction and his reputation with doctors.

“Really creating an environment where it makes it very easy to practice," Morgan said. "Those are really the things we heard over and over again.”

Strong is currently the president of Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, an affiliate of UNC Health Care. Strong will take over for interim CEO Dr. Jamal Hakim.

“[Hakim] was not interested in this position full time," Morgan said. "I think he will continue to have, I know he will continue to have, a key role in our organization.”