Scott Inauguration Draws Presidential Hopefuls

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 5, 2015 at 10:18 AM EST
bb0a2182
Gov. Rick Scott traveled the state for his 'Jobs Jamboree' last month, celebrating his victory in the midterm elections. Photo: Gov. Rick Scott

Rick Scott’s second term as Florida Governor officially starts Tuesday.

Presidential hopefuls - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Texas Governor Rick Perry – will be attending.

90.7’s political commentator Dick Bachelor says the two are vying for his endorsement in the 2016 election – which could mean a higher office for Scott.

“Probably Scott thinks he is material for secretary of commerce or something. He’s playing the politics of it – he’s got a good staff to do that - by having [Chris] Christie and [Rick] Perry. Of course you want the Governor of a swing state like Florida with all their electoral votes in your column,” says Batchelor.

Florida’s 29 electoral votes are expected to be hotly contested in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Scott defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in a costly and close midterm election last November.

