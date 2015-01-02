Transgender advocates hold vigil after Ohio teen's suicide

Transgender advocates in Orlando will hold a vigil tonight in tandem with other cities to encourage tolerance. That’s after Leelah Alcorn, a transgender teenager in Ohio committed suicide and left a note asking for an end to inequality.

Gina Duncan is the Transgender Inclusion Director for Equality Florida. She says, “people still see the transgender community as a very sensationalized, flamboyant community that they find a difficult time embracing.”

Duncan is working to create leadership and business opportunities for transgender Floridians.

She estimates 41% of transgender people commit suicide.

Last August, the Orlando city council unanimously approved an ordinance to ban discrimination against transgender people.