Spotlight: Puerto Rican Aguinaldos

To thousands of Puerto Ricans in Central Florida, this is the season of aguinaldos. From Christmastime through January’s Three Kings festivities, late-night carolers show up at homes to wake residents with these musical gifts.

Wilmer Gonzalez is a Puerto Rican native who plays music at Iglesia Cristiana de Kissimmee. With the help of singer Luis Torres, he demonstrated the aguinaldos last year in a conversation with 90.7’s Amy Kiley.

[caption id="attachment_44712" align="aligncenter" width="250"] Photo by Ledwin Mercury: A vendor sells Three Kings art in Puerto Rico.[/caption]

Hear more aguinaldos here:

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/IntroMusic.mp3"][/audio]

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/OutroMusic.mp3"][/audio]