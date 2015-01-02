© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Puerto Rican Aguinaldos

By WMFE Staff
Published January 2, 2015 at 11:00 AM EST
Photo by Rubia Lucia Mercury: Puerto Rican celebrations of the biblical Three Kings can include the aguinaldos.
To thousands of Puerto Ricans in Central Florida, this is the season of aguinaldos. From Christmastime through January’s Three Kings festivities, late-night carolers show up at homes to wake residents with these musical gifts.

Wilmer Gonzalez is a Puerto Rican native who plays music at Iglesia Cristiana de Kissimmee. With the help of singer Luis Torres, he demonstrated the aguinaldos last year in a conversation with 90.7’s Amy Kiley.

 

[caption id="attachment_44712" align="aligncenter" width="250"] Photo by Ledwin Mercury: A vendor sells Three Kings art in Puerto Rico.[/caption]

Hear more aguinaldos here:

