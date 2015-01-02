Lawsuits to block Florida gay marriage to continue

Florida Family Action says lawsuits against gay marriage in Orange and Osceola Counties will continue.

That’s after a federal judge on Thursday made it clear that Florida’s same sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, and clerks that don’t issue licenses can be sued.

Florida Family Action filed two lawsuits arguing that the ruling only applied to one couple in one county. Harry Mihet is the vice president of legal affairs for the Liberty Counsel, which represents the group.

“The question before [Judge Robert Hinkle] was whether or not his injunction has any legal weight outside of Washington County. And on the last page of his order, he makes it clear it does not.”

Meanwhile, the Orange County Clerk of Courts said Friday that it would issue licenses next week.