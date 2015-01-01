Campaign Aims to Get Floridians Hiking

If you’re looking for something to do on the first day of 2015, something that will kick-start your New Year’s resolution to work out and get fit – we might have an idea for you.

The folks in charge of Florida’s state parks want you to “go take a hike.”

On New Year’s Day, many of Florida’s State Parks will be offering guided hikes to visitors. The events are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

That’s a national campaign aimed at getting more people outdoors and ringing in the New Year with a walk through a state park.

The hikes are guided by park staff and volunteers who provide educational commentary along the way.

For most South Floridians, taking the hike involves a bit of a schlep.

Only two state parks in South Florida are hosting the events this year -- Bahia Honda in Big Pine Key or John D. MacArthur Park in North Palm Beach.

This is only the third year Florida is participating in the First Day Hikes and state officials say they hope to expand the program to more parks next year.

Click here for a list of events at state parks in Central Florida.