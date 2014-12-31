© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge clears way for same-sex marriage in Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published December 31, 2014 at 11:47 AM EST
people-hold-signs-including-some-reading-america-is-ready-for-marriage-at-a-same-sex-marriage-victory-celebration-on-october-6-in-salt-lake-city-utah-america-may-be-ready-but-republicans-aren-2

A judge’s ruling Wednesday appears to clear the way for the Orange County clerk of court to start issuing marriage licenses for same-sex couples next week.

That’s after Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russell filed an emergency petition asking for clarification.

A federal judge’s ruling in a North Florida case found Florida’s same-sex marriage laws unconstitutional.

That ruling takes effect Jan. 6, but Florida's clerks of court association said the ruling only applies in Washington County

On Tuesday, Tiffany Moore Russell asked the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange and Osceola Counties to rule on whether she’s within her legal right to issue same-sex marriage licenses

In his ruling, Circuit Judge Timothy Shea wrote that Moore Russell can rely on the decision in the Washington County case, and if she issues same-sex marriage licenses she would not be violating criminal or civil laws.

Central Florida Newssame-sex marriage
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
