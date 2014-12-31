Celebrating the New Year With Gunfire Could Be Deadly

Floridians are being warned not to ring in the New Year with gunfire.

Random gunfire is illegal in the State of Florida.

Just this year there have been 21 arrests made in Seminole, Lake, and Volusia county.

Jim Vachon is a sergeant and public information officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He says people need to be aware of the consequences of random gunfire.

“Just the gunfire alone is a misdemeanor depending on whether or not someone is injured during the incident. If somebody is seriously injured or killed you are looking at some very serious felony charges.”

He says arrests vary year to year.

“Depends on the year. Some years we’ve had no incidents other years we’ve responded to reports of celebratory gunfire. This year we have made 13 arrests under the statue.”

Vachon says people should be aware it is very dangerous to use a firearm and there are others ways to celebrate.

He says if someone witnesses random gunfire they should get to a safe place and call 9-1-1. .