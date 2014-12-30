© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Conservative Group Tries to Stop Same-Sex Marriage

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 30, 2014 at 11:40 AM EST
Lawmakers are considering new prerequisites for state funding of private schools. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr, Benson Kua

The conservative lobby group Florida Family Action is taking legal steps to stop same-sex marriage in Central Florida.

Florida’s ban on same-sex marriage ends next week, but questions still remain on the jurisdiction of a federal judge’s ruling to lift the ban.

Osceola clerk of court Armando Ramirez says he plans to issue marriage licenses. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Circuit Court Judge Robert LeBlanc are planning ceremonies for same-sex marriages

But attorneys for the association that represents county clerks across Florida have warned the lifting of the ban only applies in Washington County. They say clerks could be prosecuted if they issue marriage licenses.

Florida Family Action president John Stemberger says he agrees. “We just think this is entirely improper and it shows an unprofessional response to what the law is,” says Stemberger. "We can’t have a representative democracy, a constitutional republic, unless elected official respect the rule of law. When individuals in this capacity show this kind of contempt and disrespect for what is clearly a legal precedent, they need to be held accountable."

The group was granted an expedited ruling by the courts.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a motion for clarification on the federal ruling on Monday.

