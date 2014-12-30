© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bondi Asks Judge To Clarify Gay Marriage Ruling

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 30, 2014 at 5:43 AM EST
Photo: Florida's State Attorney General Pam Bondi
Florida's State Attorney General Pam Bondi

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is asking a federal judge to clarify whether clerks in all counties can issue marriage licenses to gay couples starting next week.

Bondi's office filed the motion with US District Judge Robert Hinkle late Monday. Hinkle previously ruled that Florida's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional. He stayed his ruling, but the stay is scheduled to expire January 5th.

The association that represents county clerks said the ruling only applies in Washington County, the Panhandle county where the legal challenge originated.

Gay-rights groups dispute that interpretation and say the ruling applies to all 67 clerks.

Bondi's filing doesn't offer a clear opinion on who is right. Instead, it says if Hinkle intends for the ruling to apply more widely, he should "provide additional clarification."

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
