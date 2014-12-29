Electronic Voter Registration Priority for League of Women Voters

The Florida League of Women Voters has listed a bill that would let people sign up to vote electronically as one of its top three priorities for the legislature this year.

League President Deirdre Macnab says electronic voter registration is better by far than the current pen and paper version. “It is far more accurate than somebody scribbling information onto a voter registration form and then trying to have someone read it. This way they’re actually putting into a document online. It’s much more cost effective than the current paper system and it makes it more accessible to people and we see more people registering to vote,” says Mcnab

Macnab says 24 other states already have electronic voter registration systems.