Low Gas Prices Increase Holiday Traveling

Floridians are traveling by road in record numbers for the holidays with fuel cost at an all-time low.

The American Automobile Association is expecting 4.6 million people to travel by car in Florida during the holidays.

That’s the highest number of motorists on the road since 2006.

Mark Jenkins is a spokesman for AAA.

He says as long as oil prices are low consumers can expect gas prices to continue to fall.

“Well gas prices are falling because oil prices are falling. Right now oil prices are at their lowest level since May 2009 and oil prices have been falling so dramatically because there is just an oil glut if you will. There is so much oil in the market right now and it’s out pacing the demand.”

Jenkins says the cost of oil can change at any time, but they are expecting low prices on gas to continue through the New Year.

Average gas prices in Florida are under 2 dollars and 50 cents a gallon.

Floridians are expected to travel between 100 and 150 miles during the holidays.