Expanding a program that rewards doctors, hospitals for working together

A program that rewards or punishes health care providers for providing better, cheaper care is expanding. The federal government announced 89 new organizations this week, including five in Florida.

Accountable Care Organizations, or ACOs, are groups of doctors and hospitals which agree to coordinate care for Medicare patients.

If they save money, the ACOs then split the savings with the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this week announced that 89 ACOs have joined the program, including five in Florida. That brings the total to 424 across the U.S.

Nearly 8 million seniors get care from ACOs now, and the program has saved the federal government $417 million since 2012.

Check here for a list of all 89 new ACOs, and see below for a listing of the new Florida ACOs:

BayCare Physician Partners ACO, LLC

Service Area: Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties.

ACO Executive: Dr. Bruce Flareau

Contact: (727) 519-1252; bruce.flareau@baycare.org

Number served: More than 40,000

Holy Cross Physician Partners ACO LLC

Service Area: Florida

ACO Executive: Kenneth Homer

Contact: (954) 351-5984; kenneth.homer@holy-cross.com

Orange Accountable Care of New York

Service Area: Florida, New Jersey, New York

ACO Executive: Ms. Lissette Exposito

Contact: (305) 992-4338; lexposito@orangeacosfl.com

USMM ACCOUNTABLE CARE PARTNERS LLC

Service Area: Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin

ACO Executive: Mr. David Berman

Contact: (248) 824-6399; dberman@usmmllc.com

Physicians ACO LLC

Service Area: Florida

ACO Executive: Mr. Louis Morgenier

Contact: (561) 346-7796; Lmorgenier@healthcaredevelopment.com