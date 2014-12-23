© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection | Fair Trade Gifts & Teen Fashion Designer

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 23, 2014 at 5:20 AM EST

Fair Trade Gifts

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Sustainable-Gifts.mp3"][/audio]

It’s the season of giving. Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, an International Business Professor from Rollins College, is urging shoppers to think about fair-traded gifts this year.

She joins the program to talk fair trade and how shoppers can think sustainable this holiday season.

 

Teen Fashion Designer

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Lucas-Charles-matt-edit.mp3"][/audio]

Lucas Isasi began designing clothes for Barbie Dolls and teddy bears at 6 years old. At ten, he asked for his own sewing machine. By 13, Lucas was on “Project Runway: Threads” showcasing his fashion design talent on television.

“I have a talent that some people don’t and I should use this to show people what’s really out there,” says Lucas

90.7’s Matthew Peddie speaks to Lucas and his dad Nick about the teen's developing career as a fashion designer and his plans for the future.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionproject runwayfair tradegifts
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details