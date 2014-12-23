Fatal car crash kills four in Kissimmee

Police are investigating a car crash that killed two adults and two children in Kissimmee this afternoon.

Spokeswoman Stacy Miller says a witness called the police after seeing a sedan crash into a pond on the Valencia College campus along Highway 192, near John Denn Lane.

Sheriffs, divers, and members of the fire department retrieved the car from the pond.

Miller said, “When we pulled the vehicle out, all four occupants were deceased. We will begin the investigation as a traffic crash and see where the investigation leads.”

The department is currently working to identify the bodies.