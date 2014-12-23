© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fatal car crash kills four in Kissimmee

By Renata Sago
Published December 23, 2014 at 11:46 AM EST
Divers and firefighters pulled the vehicle out of the pond. Photo credit: Marc Leary, Osceola News-Gazette.
Divers and firefighters pulled the vehicle out of the pond. Photo credit: Marc Leary, Osceola News-Gazette.

Police are investigating a car crash that killed two adults and two children in Kissimmee this afternoon.

Spokeswoman Stacy Miller says a witness called the police after seeing a sedan crash into a pond on the Valencia College campus along Highway 192, near John Denn Lane.

Sheriffs, divers, and members of the fire department retrieved the car from the pond.

Miller said, “When we pulled the vehicle out, all four occupants were deceased. We will begin the investigation as a traffic crash and see where the investigation leads.”

The department is currently working to identify the bodies.

Tags
Central Florida NewsKissimmeecrashes
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details