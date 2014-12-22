SUNRAIL EXTENDED HOURS START TONIGHT

After extensive lobbying from riders groups, the Florida Department of Transportation will offer extended train service from Sand Lake Road to DeBary from 9 pm until midnight on weekdays.

The decision comes three weeks after the SunRail Technical Advisory Committee announced it would consider adding trains on weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

Many train riders have pushed for longer hours since SunRail started running in May.

The FDOT will also offer service on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say they will test out ridership during the new schedule to decide whether to continue the service indefinitely.