In Orlando housing market, investors can gain by cashing out

By Amy Green
Published December 22, 2014 at 11:41 AM EST
Photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Orlando is one of the best housing markets in the United States for institutional investors to cash out and get good returns.

That’s according to the real estate research firm RealtyTrac.

Orlando is one of three Florida markets where investors in rental properties stand to gain the most by cashing out their investments.

Other Florida markets topping the list include Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville and Jacksonville.

Institutional investors are financial institutions that have bought up large blocks of homes to rent.

The top three institutional investors in single family rental properties are Blackstone-Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent and Colony American Homes.

Houses bought in 2012 yield the biggest return for investors who cash out now, up to 43 percent.

RealtyTrac says the single family home rental industry is at a crossroads in terms of future growth.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
