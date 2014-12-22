In Orlando housing market, investors can gain by cashing out

Orlando is one of the best housing markets in the United States for institutional investors to cash out and get good returns.

That’s according to the real estate research firm RealtyTrac.

Orlando is one of three Florida markets where investors in rental properties stand to gain the most by cashing out their investments.

Other Florida markets topping the list include Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville and Jacksonville.

Institutional investors are financial institutions that have bought up large blocks of homes to rent.

The top three institutional investors in single family rental properties are Blackstone-Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent and Colony American Homes.

Houses bought in 2012 yield the biggest return for investors who cash out now, up to 43 percent.

RealtyTrac says the single family home rental industry is at a crossroads in terms of future growth.