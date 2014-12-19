Spotlight: The Gift of Florida Oranges

The Playstation 4 may be the hottest gift under the tree this year. But what about the humble orange?

Oranges have been used as stocking stuffers for decades, and even today, people ship them North by the boxload at Christmas time.

In Central Florida there’s an orchard that does most of its business over the holiday season.

Dick Marshall is the owner of Marshall Groves in DeLand. 90.7’s Amy Green visited Marshall at the orchard, where he talked about the tradition of sending Florida oranges as a Christmas gift.