Spotlight: The Gift of Florida Oranges

By Amy Green
Published December 19, 2014 at 8:48 AM EST
dick-marshall-portrait
Dick Marshall is the owner of Marshall Groves in DeLand.

The Playstation 4 may be the hottest gift under the tree this year. But what about the humble orange?

Oranges have been used as stocking stuffers for decades, and even today, people ship them North by the boxload at Christmas time.

In Central Florida there’s an orchard that does most of its business over the holiday season.

Dick Marshall is the owner of Marshall Groves in DeLand. 90.7’s Amy Green visited Marshall at the orchard, where he talked about the tradition of sending Florida oranges as a Christmas gift.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
