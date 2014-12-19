© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Metro Orlando Tops Job Expansion

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 19, 2014 at 9:35 AM EST
scott-jobless-announcement
Governor Rick Scott was in Central Florida Friday to unveil the state’s latest jobless report. Photo: Governor's Office

Governor Rick Scott was in Central Florida Friday to unveil the state’s latest jobless report and visit a business planning to hire hundreds of workers in the coming year. The new numbers show a drop in Florida’s unemployment rate, with the Orlando metro area leading the state in job expansion.

Scott made the announcement at a Maitland-based financial tech services firm called Viewpost, a company set to expand and hire 300 new employees. The location underscored the importance of Central Florida’s position in the latest report – 46,000 jobs were added here over the last year, more than any other metro area in the state.

The Orlando area’s jobless rate was 5.3 percent in November. That’s lower than the statewide rate of 5.8 percent.

The state’s unemployment number dropped by .2 percent from October, bringing it even with the national rate.

Florida trailed only California in the number of jobs added in November.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
