Intersection | Florida Seafood & Haitian Revolution

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 16, 2014 at 4:47 AM EST
haiti-earthquake
Shown here Jan. 17, 2010, are buildings in Jacmel, Haiti, that were destroyed by the earthquake that hit the region Jan. 12, 2010.

The Florida peninsula is filled with salt and freshwater seafood selections. Food writers Heather McPherson, Pam Brandon and Kate Farmand traveled the state to find the best of Florida’s seafood dishes for their book Good Catch: Recipes and Stories Celebrating the Best of Florida’s Waters.

Heather and Pam join 90.7's Matthew Peddie in the studio to talk about their travels and how you can enjoy the best of Florida’s waterways at home.

Also, Haiti is looking for a new prime minister, after Laurent Lamothe was forced to step down over the weekend. It’s more turmoil for the country that’s still recovering from a devastating earthquake in 2010 and roiled by protests and allegations of corruption.

Florida author Ardain Isma joins the program to talk about his novel Midnight at Noon which is set during a time of revolution in Haiti in the 1980s. 90.7's Matthew Peddie talks with Dr. Isma about his novel, about Haiti’s past and about the country’s future.

 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionHaitiseafoodgood catch
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
